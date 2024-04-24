Minister urges Barbadians to be storm ready Loop Barbados

Minister of Home Affairs and Information, Wilfred Abrahams, is urging Barbadians to be “storm ready” for the 2024 hurricane season.

Speaking during a tour of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) hurricane hunter WC-130J aircraft, last Thursday, at the Grantley Adams International Airport, Minister Abrahams stressed the importance of preparation due to the fact that, “it only takes one hurricane making landfall to make it an active season”.

“As we prepare for the upcoming start of the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season, and noting the April 4 2024 Extended Range Forecast provided by the Colorado State University, which indicates an anticipated extremely active season with approximately 23 named storms, of which 11 will become hurricanes, with 5 of those hurricanes becoming major, that is, rated at Category 3 or above….and the above-average probability for major hurricanes making landfall in the Caribbean, I wish to reiterate a statement which is always provided by the Colorado State University, that is, as with all hurricane seasons, coastal residents are reminded that it only takes one hurricane making landfall to make it an active season. Thorough preparations should be made every season, regardless of predicted activity.”

He said that the visit was not only timely, but also informative and instructive.

“Therefore, not only is today’s visit extremely timely, but also informative and instructive, as we recognize the work the team of the National Hurricane Centre continues to do, as they prepare themselves to be deployed directly into the core of any significant and threatening tropical storm or hurricane in the Caribbean region in order to collect critical data for forecasting their intensity.”

The Minister of Home Affairs and Information also explained how data is collected to form weather predictions.

“Storm data on atmospheric conditions, which is then sent to the National Hurricane Center forecasters, allows them to forecast weather predictions, which in turn allows the Barbados Meteorological Services to improve our forecasting models and better understand what the weather was doing, or could do, and therefore plan adequately for it.”

“This morning’s tour of the aircraft and discussion will also provide both teams with insights on storm preparedness and resilience and how we could better become Weather-Ready ahead of this year’s Hurricane Season.”

“Being ‘Weather Ready’ really means being aware of what the weather could be, what is coming, and preparing for it’s impact with an effective and safe response….essentially our preparedness planning actions – to include activation of our emergency/contingency plans, etc.”

53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron Chief Aerial Reconnaissance Weather Officer, Lt. Col. Kaitlyn McLaughlin, and Director of the National Hurricane Centre (NHC), Dr. Michael Brennan, during the tour of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) hurricane hunter WC-130J aircraft, last Thursday.

Director of the National Hurricane Centre (NHC), Dr. Michael Brennan, also reiterated Abrahams statement.

He said:

“The message right now is preparedness, be ready for the upcoming hurricane season. It only takes one storm affecting your area, regardless of what any kind of seasonal forecast might say, for how busy or not busy the Atlantic Hurricane Season overall will be. And here in the Caribbean, you have to be ready the entire hurricane season all the way from June 1 through the end of November because we can and do have storms affecting the region all season. So, people need to be prepared.”

Also touring the aircraft were the acting Director of the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS), Sabu Best; BMS’ Deputy Director, Brian Murray; Deputy Director of the Department of Emergency, Captain Robert Harewood; and the US Ambassador to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, Roger Nyhus.

The visit served as part of the National Hurricane Centre (NHC) and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) 2024 Caribbean Hurricane Awareness Tour with the US Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters.