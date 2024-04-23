Minister Abrahams: No cover up at Dodds Loop Barbados

Minister of Home Affairs and Information, Wilfred Abrahams, is clearing the air surrounding allegations that there has been a recent cover-up at Dodd’s Prison.

In a statement made yesterday, Monday, April 22, Minister Abrahams responded to a video clip in wide circulation, which purported that there was an attempt to cover-up an incident, where an individual was caught attempting to bring contraband into the prison.

“I wish to respond to a video clip in wide circulation which irresponsibly and erroneously alleges a cover up at the prison in relation to an individual caught attempting to bring contraband into the prison and associating the incident with the National Peace Program.”

According to the Minister, The Barbados Prison Service was in receipt of creditable information that a named individual intended to introduce contraband into the Dodds Prison.

He explained:

“On his arrival to the prison, the individual was kept under observation as he proceeded to the main check point where he, along with his possessions were searched by an officer and two flash drives were found concealed in a small compartment of his bag.”

“He was interviewed by the Superintendent of Prisons (ag.) and The Barbados Police Service was informed of the incident. The individual was subsequently handed over to the Police and escorted off the prison compound,” Minister Abrahams further explained.

The Minister also disclosed that the individual who was part of an organised volunteer rehabilitation programme in film techniques, was released without charge after The Barbados Police Service, determined that the items did not pose a threat to the security of the Prison.

“The individual at the time was part of an organised volunteer rehabilitation programme in film techniques. The Prison facilitates diverse training programmes designed to create marketable skill sets for the inmates to assist with their reintegration into society upon release.”

“The individual was released without charge by The Barbados Police Service, which determined that though unauthorized, the items did not pose a threat to the security of the Prison.”

Abrahams lamented that this incident is in no way associated with the National Peace Program, which is spearheaded the Honourable Minister Corey Lane through the Office of the Attorney General.

“This particular programme is in no way associated with the National Peace Program, which falls under the auspices of the Honourable Minister Corey Lane and administered through the Office of the Attorney General.”

The Minister also argued that the Prison is a national security institution and for security reasons, is not in the habit of reporting the success of its security procedures and operations in the press or to the public.”

He added:

“Contrary to what is being alleged by certain misinformed persons in the video clip there was no coverup of the incident.