Massy completes investigation into former General Counsel’s claims Loop Barbados

Massy said it has completed an investigation into claims raised by former General Counsel Angelique Parisot-Potter.

In a statement the company said the independent investigation that was initiated by Massy into the allegations contained in a 13-page document submitted by its former Executive Vice President of Business Integrity and General Counsel, Angelique Parisot-Potter has been completed.

The company said the investigation began on January 14, 2024, and was conducted by attorneys Kerwyn Garcia SC and Vishma Jaisingh.

The investigators submitted their report on Thursday April 4, 2024, to Mrs Luisa Lafaurie Rivera, an Independent Non-Executive Director, and Chairperson of the Board’s Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

The company said the 456-page report treats separately with each of the more than 100 allegations contained in Mrs Parisot-Potter’s statement and is supported by more than 2,000 pages of testimony and related documents, all of which are currently being reviewed by Massy’s attorneys.

Following this review, Massy said a Special Board meeting will be convened to discuss the findings and determine what actions, if any, are to be taken arising out of the report.

According to online sources, in December at the company’s annual general meeting (AGM), Parisot-Potter rose to the floor and said that “bizarre rituals” were being conducted in the executive leadership training.

She is quoted as saying, “Regrettably, today, I am obliged to speak up about significant governance and fiduciary concerns, as detailed in my 13-page document, including audio evidence, previously shared with our CEO.” The CEO at the time was Gervase Warner. In February it was announced that Warner, who has been CEO since 2009, would be begin early retirement on his 59th birthday on April 6.

Parisot-Potter made claims that the programme involved travel to Florida and weekly commitments for over a year at a cost per participant of thousands of US dollars. She stated there were over 11 participants last year alone for the leadership programme.

Of the claims, she reportedly disclosed at the AGM, most alarming was when she allegedly said, “Their bizarre rituals include that they can train Massy employees to communicate with the dead and that attendees can self heal with ‘white light energy’”

A qualified UK solicitor, Parisot-Potter joined the Massy Group and the executive committee on March 1, 2016.