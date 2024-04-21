Kevon Best wants to help create a “Better You” Loop Barbados

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and business-owner of BetterYou Health and Beauty Store, Kevon Best has big plans for the future.

The 29 year old former Princess Margaret Secondary School student has been operating his online business for over a year now, and has seen tremendous growth.

Speaking to Loop Lifestyle in an interview, the CEO shared his thoughts on his entrepreneurial journey thus far.

How long has your business been in existence?

BetterYou Health and Beauty Store has officially been in business for 1 year, 4 months.

What items do you offer?

At BetterYou Health and Beauty Store, we offer a diverse range of vitamins, supplements, skincare products, and personal care items sourced from top global brands.

Our goal is to provide the best in these categories to support you on your journey to becoming a BetterYou.

What are your most popular items?

Our most sought-after items include Boric Acid Vaginal Suppositories, Probiotics, and Panoxyl Acne Face Wash.

What inspired you to become an entrepreneur?

Entrepreneurship felt like the natural path for me, given my inclination towards business and marketing. I realized early on that success might require charting my own course, especially considering academic challenges in my youth in the sense of not utilizing my full potential.

From aspiring to be a filmmaker in Hollywood to envisioning my own TV network, entrepreneurship has been a lifelong aspiration. Prior to BetterYou, I founded other ventures (Apollo Entertainment) and consulted on a few startups.

What motivated your decision to pursue this particular business venture?

The decision was straightforward for me as it aligned with my current job. However, what caused me to fully commit was my personal health journey. At 27, I realized I wasn’t as healthy as I should have been thanks to an encounter with someone who inspired me to strive for self-improvement, both physically and mentally. I began therapy, adopted healthier eating habits, embraced fitness, and prioritized self-care. Over time, this approach significantly enhanced my well-being, both internally and externally, creating a sense of empowerment. It was this transformative experience that fueled my desire to extend that same opportunity for growth and vitality to others.

What do you do when you’re not managing BetterYou Health and Beauty Store?

Currently, I manage both my business and a full-time job, along with the responsibilities of being a new father.

I am currently employed with one of the leading distributors on the island as a Pharmaceuticals Sales Representative. Also having a close working and personal relationship with our affiliate pharmacist adds valuable support to ensure smooth operations.

How do you balance your work and business?

Balancing these roles can be challenging, but I’ve learned to prioritize effectively. I dedicate mornings and evenings to BetterYou, while my job, thankfully, allows me some flexibility.

What motivates you?

My daughter serves as my main motivation. Wanting to create something she can inherit keeps me focused and driven. Parenthood has instilled in me a renewed sense of purpose, pushing me to propel BetterYou forward. I also rely A LOT on my Faith and my relationship with God, I trust the journey and process he puts me on.

Have you collaborated with any businesses?

I’ve collaborated with Azul Boutique for their annual Pop-up shop and participated in health-related events. At these events we would offer Free Blood Pressure and Sugar monitoring along with personalized consultation from a Pharmacist. Additionally, I’ve engaged in radio giveaways and partnered with Bryden Stokes Limited on a summer promotion for Tree Hut.

As an online store, these opportunities allow me to connect with customers face-to-face, fostering meaningful interactions and discussing health solutions.

Have you experienced any challenges thus far?

My brain doesn’t allow me to acknowledge “challenges” because I approach every situation with a positive mindset, viewing them as opportunities for growth. My grandmother told me from a young age, “Every disappointment is a blessing,” and that guided me from 11 years old through what most would consider setbacks, allowing me to find the silver lining and embrace learning opportunities.

What are you major accomplishments?

For me, it’s watching how fast the business is growing in a short space of time, I’m in awe of it and it really makes me look forward to the future.

My primary aim for 2024 is to expand BetterYou, culminating in the establishment of a physical store. By God’s grace, I envision multiple locations across the island.

What advice would you give to other young persons who may be interested in starting their own business?

I have two bits of advice…

Prioritize faith and seek guidance from God in all aspects of your business journey – from decision-making to negotiations and hiring processes. Always put him first, everything else will fall in line.JUST START! Despite your doubts and external distractions. The journey of entrepreneurship starts with action, not perfection. Tune out the noise – both external and internal – Take that leap of faith, start your journey, and trust in your ability to figure it out along the way.

Persons interested in purchasing items from BetterYou Health and Beauty Store can visit their website at www.betteryoustore.com, Instagram at www.instagram.com/betteryou246or call 246 8285785.