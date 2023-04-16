Jamaican restaurant in Worthing Square destroyed by fire Loop Barbados

Police are investigating the cause of a fire which occurred Sunday morning at Worthing Square Food Garden.

Reggae Jerk, a Jamaican restaurant at the popular outdoor food hall in Worthing, Christ Church, was destroyed.

The Barbados Fire Service received the report at 5:20 am, and responded with two water tenders from the Bridgetown and Worthing Fire Station. The team of eight fire officers was led by sub officer Lonsdale Blake.

Authorities confirmed that neighbouring restaurant, Crouching Tiger, received slight water damage as well as Mount Gay Bar.