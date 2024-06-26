Five men shot at Shepton Lane

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is investigating a shooting incident involving five men which reportedly occurred about 11:15pm yesterday, Tuesday, June 25, 2024 , at Shepton Lane, The Pine, St Michael.

Investigations thus far indicate, that five men aged 26, 27, 37, 37 and 42 received gunshot injuries and left the scene for medical attention via private transport.

According to police personnel from the District A station, these men were at a location along Shepton Lane when two men on a motorcycle approached and opened fire striking and injuring the mentioned five men.

The assailants fled the scene afterwards.

The injuries ranged from neck, chest, feet, arms and upper and lower torso. At the point in time the most seriously injured persons was described by medical personnel as in “serious but stable condition”.

Investigations are continuing.