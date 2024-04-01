Guardsman Barbados celebrates 20 years of operations Loop Barbados

Saturday night, Guardsman Barbados celebrated its 20th anniversary in grand style at the Hilton Barbados Resort, recognizing long-serving employees for their contribution to the company’s continued success.

During his brief remarks at the dinner and awards, General Manager-Operations Hurtado Mitchell expressed his satisfaction with the performance of the company, while reflecting on how far the organization had come.

“It is a matter of great pride to see our company, Guardsman Barbados Ltd, growing, embracing good value systems and achieving more than what we ever thought of. Who could have envisioned that one man and two dogs could have evolved into all of this, he said.

The general manager saluted both past and present staff members for their selfless service over the company’s 20 years of operations, lauding them for being “high-quality” employees.

“There is a set of people who we want to thank on this auspicious day from the bottom of our hearts. Firstly, our present and ex-employees who have worked to help this organization to pinnacles of successes. We have the best and extraordinary employees…they have worked against all odds that occurred in these 20 years to make what seemed impossible, possible,” he stated.

During the evening, several employees were rewarded for their longevity and stellar service. Topping the list was Dale Cato who recognized for his 18 years of unwavering service, with a pristine employment record of having never been late or absent. He was gifted with a token of appreciation compliments Digicel. Marco Clarke, was lauded for embodying the culture of Guardsman and was presented with a gift compliments Flow on the night.

Eight other employees were recognized for 15 years or more with the full security firm. These included Cheryl Sandrine-Clarke, Cynthia Clarke, Edward Adams, Fabian Yearwood, Garfield Clarke, Juliette Linton, Nora Harewood, and Stephanie Bryant. In excess of 30 other employees were honoured for having dedicated 10 years or more of service to Guardsman Barbados.

Past employees Ria Dottin and Martin Butcher were also celebrated and adequately recognized. In a touching moment, Isaac Greenidge collected a token of appreciation on behalf of his late father Ian Greenidge, who was recognized posthumously for his 15 years of dedicated service to the company. A moment of silence was also observed in honour of his memory.

The celebratory dinner was attended by many of the company’s top executives which included Guardsman Group Managing Director, Vinay Walia, Founder and Executive Chairman of the Guardsman Group, Kenneth Benjamin, Managing Director Andre McLean and General Manager-Finance, International Markets Omar Estwick. Also in attendance was the Minister of Labour, Social Security, and the Third Sector, Colin Jordan who extended congratulatory sentiments on behalf of the Government of Barbados.

Live entertainment on the evening was provided by Psalmist Keann Walters, Red Plastic Bag and Edwin ‘De General’ Yearwood.