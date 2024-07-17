England bring in pacer Mark Wood for 2nd test against West Indies

·7 min read
Home
Local News
England bring in pacer Mark Wood for 2nd test against West Indies
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Rise Barbados promises ‘great value for money’; adds Tionne Hernandez

Valor made a 2024 comeback with a seamless sunrise breakfast party

Fifty acts for 50 years of Crop Over

Crop Over 2024 officially launched

Double delight for Kickstart Rush

Kickstart Rush wins on Rush Fest debut

Patrons flocked to Awaken

Wales into the final four of the BFA Champions Cup

The Reunion 2024 promises a ‘Feter’s Paradise’

Élevé Performing Arts Centre brings Aladdin Jr to Bim

Wednesday Jul 17

28°C
Loop Sports

20 hrs ago

England’s Mark Wood celebrates after dismissing Australia’s Steven Smith during the third day of the fourth Ashes Test match at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira, File).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — England have made one change for the second test against the West Indies by bringing in pacer Mark Wood for the retired James Anderson.

The second match of the three-test series starts Thursday at Trent Bridge.

The 41-year-old Anderson is staying with the team this summer as a fast bowling mentor. The most prolific fast bowler in test history, with 704 wickets, bowed out of international cricket by helping England complete a win by an innings and 114 runs over the West Indies at Lord’s on Friday.

Dillon Pennington had been in contention on his home ground, following hot on the heels of fellow newcomer Gus Atkinson’s remarkable 12-wicket haul last week, but Wood has got the nod after being added to the squad at the weekend.

___

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir.

Source

Related Articles

Sport

Spain beat England 2-1 to win fourth European Championship title

July 15, 2024 04:21 AM

Sport

West Indies avoid 2-day test defeat against England, trail by 171 runs

July 11, 2024 07:29 PM

Sport

Atkinson takes 7 wickets on debut as England dominate West Indies

July 10, 2024 09:49 PM

Recent Articles

Sport

French troops secure River Seine for Paris Olympics opening ceremony

Barbados News

PM Mottley issues statement on Sir Neville Nicholls’ passing

Barbados News

Intense operation to remove sunken boats

See also

More From

Barbados News

PM Mottley issues statement on Sir Neville Nicholls’ passing

“Sir Neville Nicholls was a Barbadian who served Barbados in many spheres for a lifetime…”

Festivals

Crop Over 2024 officially launched

This year’s festival kicked off with a vibrant parade and displays of the island’s rich cultural heritage

Festivals

Rise Barbados promises ‘great value for money’; adds Tionne Hernandez

The star-studded cast will include Kes the Band, Patrice Roberts, Ravi B, Pumpa, Skinny Fabulous and Lil Rick

Sport

England bring in pacer Mark Wood for 2nd test against West Indies

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — England have made one change for the second test against the West Indies by bringing in pacer Mark Wood for the retired James Anderson.
The second match of the three-test

Barbados News

Weather Report: Sunshine and clouds,occasional scattered light showers

Weak surface to low-level instability is affecting the island.

Barbados News

Scotiabank pledges $80 000 towards Junior Monarch competition

For over 25 years, Scotiabank has been a steadfast supporter of the Junior Monarch Competition.