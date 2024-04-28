Former CBC technician “Tom” passes Loop Barbados

Former Multi Choice TV technician, Vernon Leroy Deane, also known as Tom has passed away.

Deane, formerly of Rock Hall, near Walkers, St George, was the loving husband of Adrianne Deane, father of Raphael Deane, and son of the late Ethelbert and Clerestine Deane.

The former technician was also the devoted grand-father of Zakai Deane, brother of Merlyn Payne, Hazel Deane and the lste Clyde Payne and Eugene Lucas (UK), Loretta and Mervin Payne, uncle of Owen, Elvin, Linda, Michael, Margaret and Tony Lucas (UK), Samuel, David, Steve, Angela, Donna, Marva. Sandra, Stephanie and Shirley Payne, Vere Deane and the late Desmond Payne.

Deane leaves to mourn the Payne, Downes, Bascombe, and Murrel families, as well as close friends Rev. Anthony and Cheryl Benn, Andrew and Michele Sealy, Undine Springer, Pat King, Joan Bascombe, Ryan Kennedy, Corey Corbin, Vashti Smith and many others.

His service of thanksgiving takes place this Tuesday, April 30, at the St Judes Anglican Church, St Judges Village, St George, from 3:00 PM.