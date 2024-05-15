Land assessment findings to be revealed this Thursday, May 16 Loop Barbados

Findings from a land capability assessment and soil analyses, which fall under the aegis of a project to strengthen Caribbean small island developing states (SIDS), will be revealed this Thursday, May 16, at a National Validation Workshop for Intervention Sites Stakeholders.

The workshop will be held at Codrington College, St John, from 9:30 AM.

The project aims to arm SIDS with the necessary tools for adopting policies and measures, and reforming legal and institutional frameworks to achieve land degradation neutrality and climate resilience.

It is entitled “The Caribbean Small Island Developing States Multi-country Soil Management Initiative for Integrated Landscape Restoration and Sustainable Food Systems (CSIDS SOILCARE Phase I)”.

The implementing agency of the project in Barbados is the Natural Heritage Department, where seven intervention sites are located, while the executing agency for the project within the eight territories is Partnership Initiative for Sustainable Land Management (PISLM).

Those expected to attend the workshop include personnel from the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Nutritional Security; the Barbados Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation; and the Lands and Surveys Department.

Workshop presenters from PISLM will be the Regional Land Expert, Dr. Ronen Francis; Project Manager, Trevor Thompson; and Climate Smart Agriculture and Marketing Expert, Steve Maximay.

Recommendations to improve the respective sites undertaken in the land capability assessment and soil analyses will also be shared at the workshop. The eight countries participating in the regional project are Antigua and Barbuda; Barbados; Belize; Grenada; Guyana; Haiti; Jamaica; and Saint Lucia.

SOURCE: Barbados Government Information Service (BGIS).