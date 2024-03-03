Fogging to take place in St Andrew, St Peter and St James Loop Barbados

The Ministry of Health and Wellness’ Vector Control Unit will conduct its fogging programme in three parishes next week – St. Andrew, St. Peter, and St. James.

The team will start in Lakes and Shorey Village in St. Andrew, on Monday, March 4.

They will return to St. Andrew on Tuesday, March 5, and fog Chalky Mount, Less Beholden, Cambridge, Newton Crescent, Coconut Grove, and environs.

The Unit will visit St. Peter on Wednesday, March 6, where Ashton Hall, Clarke’s Road, Corbin Road, The Whim, Douglas Road, Church Hill Road, Tom Bend Road, and neighbouring districts will be sprayed.

Fogging will continue in that parish on Thursday, March 7, in Cemetery Lane, Sweet Home Road, Battaleys Mews, Mullins Terrace, Mullins Road, Gibbs Glade, Gibbs Road, Piedmont Road, and surrounding areas.

The fogging programme for the week will conclude on Friday, March 8, in St James, in the following communities: Lower Carlton, Carlton View, Baird Road, Doughlin Road, and Crick Hill.

Fogging takes place from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. daily. Householders are reminded to open their windows and doors to allow the spray to enter. Children should not be allowed to play in the fog.

Members of the public are advised that the completion of scheduled fogging activities may be affected by events beyond the Unit’s control. In such circumstances, the Unit will return to communities affected in the soonest possible time.