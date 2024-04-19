Fire Fete promises to bring the soca heat Loop Barbados

One of the newest fetes on the local party scene is looking to turn up the heat, figuratively and literally. Fire Fete: Fire and Spice Edition, slated to take place on May 4, is promising to deliver a full cultural spectacle inclusive of fire-eaters and flame throwers.

Speaking at a media launch held on Wednesday April 17, Executive Producer Adrian Clarke explained how the concept was birthed.

“The whole thought was to have this event where we can have the cultural side of Barbados (showcased), where you can get the dancers and the sort of things you would normally see in the hotels, the things that we do for the tourists but we don’t do for ourselves. So, I said to myself, why not put all of this into one show,” Clarke stated.

Underscoring the novelty of this event, the entertainer reiterated that Fire Fete would not be the typical Crop Over show as the focus would not be on recent releases but patrons could look forward to hearing many of their favourite older tunes.

“People want to hear music they have not heard in a while. People want to see bands they haven’t seen in a while,” Clarke said.

Reminiscent of the days of the Tropical Spectacular show at the Plantation Theatre, Fire Fete promises to showcase the immense talent Barbados has to offer. Clarke revealed that the event would feature fire- eaters, limbo artists, flame throwers, dancers and stilt walkers as well as 12 local artistes. Timmy, Mr Dale, Peter Ram, Mr Blood, Edwin Yearwood, TC, Biggie Irie and Red Plastic Bag will join other local soca counterparts for the show. Renowned bands Spice & Company and Antiguan soca band Burning Flames will also be a part of the star-studded cast.

Some of the entertainers on the cast of the show were present at the media launch. To the far right are Executive Producer Adrian Clarke and Marketing and Sponsorship Coordinator Natalie Howell.

With Barbados evolving into what Clarke termed the “entertainment hub” of the Caribbean, the event’s executive producer hopes to develop a product that can be exported, to showcase the wealth of talent Barbados has.

“My thought process, even during Crop Over last year when I was discussing this event, is to have a show that can export. We often import entertainment. Barbados is becoming an entertainment hub around the Caribbean. Everything is happening here. We have the Afrobeats giants coming here, you have the soca giants and Reggae giants coming but are we exporting ourselves? My aim is to not only do this show in Barbados but to carry this show around the region… because the level of talent in Barbados is great,” Clarke opined.

Referencing the days when Calypso Spectacular took place in Barbados in the period immediately following Trinidad Carnival, Clarke indicated that the advent of Fire Fete would, in essence, seek to fill this void.

“That [Calypso Spectacular show] is not happening any longer, so why not look at having something that could fill that area, give the people that used to look forward to that, something else to look forward to,” he explained.

For those looking to experience the island’s newest event, Clarke promises it will be “extremely entertaining” and be “more than worth your money”. While there will be an element of nostalgia, Clarke warned that the event is not a concert, “This is a show for everybody. A show where you can see what entertainment is about!”

Fire Fete: Fire and Spice Edition will be held at Ilaro Court, with onstage action kicking off at 8 pm.