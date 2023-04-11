Ellerton back to winning ways in the BFA Premier League Loop Barbados

Empire SC suffered a critical setback last night, in their Barbados Football Association (BFA) Premier League journey.

Playing at the BFA Wildey Turf, the “Blues” from Bank Hall came into their encounter with Ellerton FC, on the heels of table leaders Weymouth Wales and second place Brittons Hill FC, however they fell to the feet of the St George unit 4-1 and have some ground to make up in the coming weeks.

Former national captain Rashad Jules gave Ellerton the lead in the 18th minute.

Related Article

Recent senior national team selectee Shaquan Collymore played a ball over Empire’s high defensive line and the fleet-footed Jules ran by his marker, then fired a ferocious left foot shot beyond goalkeeper Jerome Blackman.

Roving left back Jaheim Headley made it 2-0 in the 27th minute after some unselfish play from Shaquan Clarke.

Another aerial pass caught the Empire defenders in the wilderness. Clarke dribbled by Blackman and played a pass into Headley to convert into the open goal.

Ellerton FC left back and goal scorer Jaheim Headley

Four minutes later, former national youth team captain Roshon “Speedy” Gittens extended Ellerton’s lead with the goal of the night.

Gittens turned two Empire defenders and volleyed the ball from just inside the penalty area, from a difficult angle on the right.

Gittens doubled his tally and made it 4-0 in the 37th minute.

Rico Agard was caught in possession by Gittens, who quickly raced into the penalty area, eluded Agard’s recovery challenge and curled a left footed shot into the top right-hand corner.

Former national captain Rashad Jules scored Ellerton’s opening goal in the 18th minute.

Empire’s woes were compounded when center back Omar Primus was expelled by referee Adrian Goddard in the 44th minute, for his second bookable offense.

Zinodane Reid managed to score for Empire in the 80th minute, but it was simply consolation, as the three-goal margin was enough to secure the win for Ellerton FC.