CRC to present report to the President by June 30 Loop Barbados

The Constitutional Reform Commission (CRC) will now present its written report to the President of Barbados by June 30 this year.

Director General of Governance, Gail Atkins, said the CRC has been granted another extension to continue its work. She also stated that the extension will allow the CRC to meet with the Cabinet of Barbados and the Parliamentary Opposition, which is expected to make a submission.

Atkins explained that during this time, the CRC “is expected to complete its report on the recommendations for the making of a constitution for the Republic of Barbados, and the Draft Constitution Bill”.

The life of the CRC has been extended by the President of Barbados, under the Commissions of Inquiry (Constitutional Reform Commission Warrant of Appointment) (Variation) Order, 2024.

SOURCE: Barbados Government Information Service (GIS).