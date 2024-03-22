CIMH Principal a bit disappointed at island’s climate resilience Loop Barbados

Countries across the region are being implored to advance their steps towards building climate resilience faster and more independently.

This call comes from David Farrell, Principal of the Caribbean Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (CIMH). Farrell spoke on Wednesday, March 20, at the regional workshop on National Frameworks for Climate Services in the Caribbean, which was held at Accra Beach Resort.

The workshop was attended by representatives from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), World Meteorological Organisation, the US Embassy, key Government ministries, and meteorologists from the wider Caribbean.

During his remarks, the CIMH principal highlighted that partnerships with all national stakeholders were required to effectively facilitate preparation for major disasters. He noted that discussions surrounding national frameworks for climate services commenced over a decade ago; however, there remains plenty of work to be done.

“It is heartening to know that we are at this point, but it is also a little bit disappointing that we haven’t gone further than we have gotten with the whole implementation of climate services in the region. Regionally, we are doing fine, [but] nationally, we are behind,” stressed Farrell.

“As we talk about the countries being vulnerable to climate change and climate the existential threat to our existence we need to step up a bit more at the national level to really build a resilience in countries not just in one or two countries but in all countries across the region to become truly resilience to extreme weather, increasing climate variability and climate change,” he added.

He appealed for collaboration with the financial sector, as well as shipping and logistics, which was experiencing challenges with the drought in the Panama Canal.

“Certainly, this programme and this opportunity here allows us to go even a step further to make sure that every country can have this conversation at the national level,” Farrell remarked, adding, “Until you get to the national level, you are still too dependent on CIMH. You need to start to build your own national systems to become truly resilient.”

“It is important we look…at how our economies are structured and start to build services based around the structures of our economies, and the longer term goals of national governments and policymakers to make sure we give them the right information to support decision making.”