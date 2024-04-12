Christ Church Foundation science teacher passes away Loop Barbados

Staff and students of the Christ Church Foundation School (CCFS) have gone into mourning following the passing of former Biology and Physics teacher Mr Tyrone Bynoe.

The CCFS announced Bynoe’s untimely passing in a statement made on social media recently.

“Beacons, it is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Mr Bynoe, he taught not only Biology but also Physics and Chemistry. He had been away from the school on sick leave for a bit. He loved the school and was proud of the students and all they achieved,” the statement read.

The statement also offered condolences to his family, friends and peers.

“To Mr Bynoe’s family, friends and peers we offer our deepest condolences and prayers for comfort at this time. Rest in eternal peace Mr Bynoe. Absent from our presence but always present in our hearts.”