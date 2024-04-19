Child Care Board: Know the signs of neglect Loop Barbados

“If you suspect child neglect, report it.”

Rosemary Forde

3 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Barbados Child Care Board is encouraging Barbadians to know the signs of neglect while urging them to report any suspected cases.

“Child neglect is the most common type of abuse in the home. But you can make a difference by knowing the signs of possible neglect,” the Child Care Board revealed.

Signs of possible neglect include:

Poor hygieneIll-fitting/unsuitable clothingPoor school attendanceLittle or no medical careLeft unattendedLack of appropiate supervisionIgnoring a child’s emotional needs

The Child Care Board also revealed that while a large percentage of children experience sexual abuse, neglect is more common.

“While all types of abuse are possible in the home, child neglect is more common than sexual abuse.”

The Child Care Board also urged:

“If you suspect child neglect, report it.”

SOURCE: Child Care Board Barbados (CCB).

