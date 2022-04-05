Caribbean Employment Services Introduce New Initiative to Help to Support a Sustainable Approach to Business in the Caribbean

BARBADOS, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — Following the successful launch of its Optimal Recruitment Advertising Campaigns and Recruitment Partner Programmes, the team at Caribbean Employment Services is introducing a new initiative to help the clients it works with support a sustainable approach to business in the Caribbean.

As a business based in the Barbados, Caribbean Employment Services is increasingly aware of the importance of sustainability in protecting the beautiful Islands and supportive of the focus that Governments, organisations and companies are placing on sustainability and its importance to everyone’s future.

Keen to work with businesses and organisations that recognise the importance of economic, social and environmental sustainability, both in the Caribbean and globally, the team at Caribbean Employment Services has developed a new initiative to help their clients reaches a wider audience who share the same ethos and ambitions.

Through their Recruitment Partner Programme, clients can communicate their commitment to sustainability, the programmes they’re running, initiatives they’ve launched and their contribution to the Islands. This ensures a consistent message that attracts talent who have the same vision on sustainability and want to work for a company that recognises the importance of its contribution to preserving the ecosystem, improving the quality of lives and safeguarding natural resources.

Employers on the Recruitment Partner Programme benefit from publication in Caribbean Employment Services’ widely distributed and popular news articles, as well as press releases written and distributed through their PR team, ensuring even wider exposure for their recruitment campaigns and sustainability initiatives.

Joseph Boll, CEO at Caribbean Employment Services, said “We’re proud to work with businesses in the hospitality and tourism industries who are committed to reducing their impact on the environment and protect our beautiful Islands and those who live, work and visit them. Using our experience, we’re delighted to have the opportunity to launch this initiative, developed to help our clients reach potential candidates and a wider audience who share the same vision and ambitions for sustainability.”

Caribbean Employment Services is one of the market-leading and most cost-effective recruitment advertising specialists in the Caribbean. It offers a range of proven recruitment advertising solutions for clients with Caribbean-based roles, including an Online Job Board, Optimal Recruitment Advertising Campaigns and Recruitment Partner Programmes. 4. For further information on Caribbean Employment Services, please visit https://caribbeanemployment.com/ and https://caribbeanemployment.com/sustainability/.