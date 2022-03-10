Caribbean Employment Services Enhances its Recruitment Advertising Solutions to Help Employers Find Top Talent

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — Since its launch two years ago, Barbados-based Caribbean Employment Services has been helping employers recruit for positions in the Caribbean through their cost-effective online job board.

Caribbean Employment Services’ forward-thinking approach to advertising vacancies has seen it quickly become one of the market-leading recruitment advertising specialists in the Caribbean.

Combining its specialist experience with a proactive and responsive approach to recruitment advertising, the company has introduced two new recruitment advertising solutions.

Developed to help HR Directors, Managers and Recruitment Agencies attract the best talent to the Caribbean-based roles in their businesses, Optimal Recruitment Advertising Campaigns and Recruitment Partner Programmes are customised campaigns to meet monthly or annual recruitment needs.

Optimal Recruitment Advertising Campaigns use from the latest, cutting-edge search technology and proven marketing activities to attract the best candidates to your roles, including social media marketing through Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Caribbean Employment Services’ team of experts works with clients on their Recruitment Partner Programmes to develop trackable campaigns that include Cost per Click, Cost per Applicant and PR campaigns through news channels, including press release distribution, ensuring that employers stand out amongst other businesses.

Employers on the Recruitment Partner Programme benefit from publication in Caribbean Employment Services’ widely distributed and popular news articles, as well as press releases written and distributed through their PR team, ensuring even wider exposure for their recruitment campaigns.

Joseph Boll, CEO at Caribbean Employment Services, said “We’re delighted to be in a position to offer two new recruitment advertising solutions, developed specifically for our clients who need to find the very best talent for their roles in the Caribbean quickly and efficiently.”

