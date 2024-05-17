Persons invited to Sustainable Museum launch Loop Barbados

The Barbados Museum and Historical Society, in collaboration with Elaine’s Caribbean Crochet, has announced the launch of the Sustainable Museums Project.

This initiative aims to support sustainable community activities that promote health, well being, public awareness, and education, while also fostering creative skills and encourage community activism and action.

The launch takes place on Sunday, May 19, 2024, at the Exchange Interactive Centre, Spry Street, Bridgetown, St Michael from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM.