Broad Street to be resurfaced through mill and pave programme Loop Barbados

Broad Street to be resurfaced through mill and pave programme
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Lower Broad Street to Upper Broad Street will be paved from Friday, April 26, to Wednesday, May 1.

Rosemary Forde

10 hrs ago

The Ministry of Transport and Works, through its contractor Infra Construction Inc., will mill and pave Lower Broad Street to Upper Broad Street in Bridgetown from Friday, April 26, to Wednesday, May 1. The work is being done over the National Heroes Day weekend through to the May Day holiday to minimise disruption.

The roadworks will start at the intersection of Prince Alfred Street and Lower Broad Street and end on Upper Broad Street next to the Treasury Building. 

As a result, Lower Broad Street to Upper Broad Street will be closed to vehicular traffic on Friday, April 26, from 8:00 PM to 6:30 AM and Saturday, April 27, from 8:00 PM straight through until 6:30 AM on Tuesday, April 30.The road will be opened during the day on Tuesday, but will close again at 8pm, and will remain closed on Wednesday, May 1.

Lower Broad Street to Upper Broad Street will reopen on Thursday, May 2, at 8:00 AM, pending weather and any unforeseen circumstances.

During the milling and paving, pedestrian access will be allowed along the sidewalks. Due to the work on Broad Street, there will be closures or diversions on several other streets. These include:

Traffic on Tudor Street will be diverted onto Reed Street or Sobers Lane.Shepherd Street, Parry Street, and McGregor Street will be closed. Traffic will continue along Wharf Road.Prince Alfred Street will be closed at the intersection with Hincks Street, motorists will continue on Hincks Street.St. George Street and Chapel Street will be closed; traffic will divert onto Cowell Street.

Transport Board buses coming from the north of the island after 9:00 PM, upon reaching Baxters Road will divert onto Passage Road to White Park Road, Magazine Lane, and continue onto the Granville Williams Bus Terminal.

The White Hill, Cave Hill/Grazettes, and Holders Hill buses that leave the Princess Alice Terminal will travel via Cheapside to St. Mary’s Row onto Mason Hall Street and Baxters Road to continue along their journey.

Taxi drivers who use Lower and Upper Broad Street will be allowed to park on Nile Street and in the Treasury Building’s car parking spaces on Wharf Road during construction only.

MTW and Infra Construction Inc. encourage persons to plan their routes accordingly and thank businesses, residents, and motorists for their understanding and cooperation.

