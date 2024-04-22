Body found in well Loop Barbados

Police and fire officials were at the scene of an unnatural death at Carmichael, St George, yesterday, Sunday, April 21.

In an announcement made on social media, around 9:30 PM, the Barbados Fire Service dislosed that firefighters were stationed near Buckley Factory, where a body was found in a well.

“Firefighters are on the scene at Carmichael, St George, where a body has been found in a well. The incident is located near to Buckley Factory, and attempts are being made to recover the body,” the firefighters disclosed on The Bajan Fire Fighters’ Network.

The firefighters also disclosed that two fire tenders were on location, under the command of Station Sargeant, Roger Bourne.

No identity or sex of the body has been given.

SOURCE: Bajan Firefighters Network.