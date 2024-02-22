Saharan dust expected this weekend Loop Barbados

Residents are being warned to take precautions against impending Saharan dust.

The Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) reports that a dust haze is expected to impact the island this weekend.

“There is currently a plume of dust haze in the Atlantic with the leading edge of very thick dust haze.”

“However, the models are showing that a lot of it will be pulled northward and the plume will be depleted by the time it reaches the island on Saturday,” says meteorologist Danielle Nurse.

A Yellow Alert has been activated for the haze levels in Barbados.

The BMS will continue to update the public in the coming days.