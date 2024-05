The National Petroleum Corporation (NPC) is advising the public that reinstatement works will be conducted from the traffic lights at Lower Collymore Rock to Wellington Street, River Road, St Michael on Friday, May 10, 2024 from 7:00 PM until 6:00 AM Sunday, May 12.

As a result, restricted access on these roads will be in affect during the time of works.

Persons are asked to follow the instructions of the traffic wardens or use an alternative route if possible.