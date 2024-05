The National Cultural Foundation (NCF) invites all dancers, dance groups, choreographers, folk characters, musicians, musical groups, performers and DJs, aged 16 years and over to register for an opportunity to perform at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

Interested persons can visit www.ncf.bb/registration-forms. Deadline for registration is Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at 4:00 PM.