Barbados to host IACtHR 166 session Loop Barbados

Barbados will host the Inter-American Court of Human Rights’ (IACtHR) 166th Regular Session, from Monday, April 22, to Friday, April 26.

Speaking during a media launch yesterday, Friday, April 19, held in the Ministry’s conference room, Culloden Road, St Michael, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kerrie Symmonds and Attorney General Dale Marshall highlighted the importance of the 166th Regular Session and what the IACtHR sessions will address.

Minister Symmonds noted that Barbados had taken an “unprecedented step” for itself and the Eastern Caribbean by deciding to host the Court’s in-person public hearings.

He said the hearings are a request for advisory opinions on matters about the climate crises and how the impacts intersect with countries’ duty to protect and preserve human rights.

“As you know, the Government of Barbados has taken this quest, this issue of the climate crisis very seriously…. We are way too small as an island, and all small island developing states are pretty much in the same category as Barbados is in, and we are not going to be able to move the needle on the issue of climate one iota simply because of our size, and we are just too small to be seen, heard and felt.”

However, we do have that which has come to be called moral strategic leadership ability; that ability to influence and impact the world’s attention by virtue of policy decisions which were taken, and this is but one such effort…,” Minister Symmonds also stated.

Attorney General Marshall disclosed that Barbados would be making oral presentations before the Court on Tuesday, April 23, in the morning and explained the parameters of the IACtHR advisory opinion outcomes.

“It is important to note though, that these decisions, these advisory opinions are not going to be binding in the same way that a High Court decision in Barbados is binding. It sets out an exposition of the legal principles and comes down on one side or another. But in terms of specific issues, in terms of specific relief, in terms of specific challenges, those will still have to be dealt with at some point in time, in the future.”

He further explained:

“But these advisory opinions reflect a clear understanding of and a statement of the law. And therefore, they are considered to be a very important and influential resource for member states as we go forward and try to address the issues of climate change.”

Co-Agent and Head Counsel for Barbados, Robert Volterra, also discussed the legal aspects pertaining to the IACtHR outcomes. He said the sessions are an “attempt to establish concrete legal rules, identify concrete legal norms and obligations on states in relation to climate change in the protection of the environment”.

All activities during the 166th Regular Session will take place at The University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus, in the Sagicor Cave Hill School of Business and Management Building.

