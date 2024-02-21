Barbados to be featured on The Amazing Race Season 36 next month Loop Barbados

Barbados is part of the itinerary for the next The Amazing Race Season 36.

And the island will get to play a big part as the network CBS has decided to stick to the Season 35 format of 90-minute episodes.

Season 36 was actually shot two years ago before the Season 35 was filmed, but because of the writer’s strike, the producers took the decision to try something new with 90-minute episodes for the first time ever. However, following the success of last Season, Season 36 is also getting the added time.

CBS described the reality show ‘The Amazing Race’ as teams of two embarking on a race around the world that rewards USD $1 million to the first team to reach the final destination.

According to Entertainment Weekly, this season is set to premiere on March 13, 2024, on CBS. The race is supposed to begin in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. The teams are to participate in a Mexican rodeo, paraglide in Colombia and race rally cars in Argentina. The course of The Amazing Race is also to weave through through two new countries in the Caribbean. Players will swim through waterfalls in the Dominican Republic and visit Barbados to breathe the air Rihanna breathes as DJ Khaled says.

Season 36 was originally filmed in Fall 2022. It has 13 teams comprising siblings, partners, spouses, cousins and best friends.