Barbados’ finishes CARIFTA 50 with a more impressive medal haul Loop Barbados

The Barbados Track and Field CARIFTA team brought home 10 medals of which, two were gold.

This is an improvement over their achievements in 2022.

Despite the fact that the athletes earned 10 medals this time around versus the 11 they secured in Jamaica last year, this year the golds and silver medals increased.

Barbados left The Bahamas-located event with two gold, six silver and two bronze. The gold medals went to the two outstanding distance athletes in the 1500m event. Ashlyn Simmons won gold in the U17 Girls 1500m with an impressive time of 4:51.65, while her senior Layla Haynes took the gold in the U20 Girls 1500m event in a time of 4:53.29.

Last year, Barbados finished on 11 medals with one gold, four silver and six bronze.

Overall, Team Barbados finished in fifth place this year.