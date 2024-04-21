Barbadian golfer makes history Loop Barbados

Barbados golfer, Emily Odwin made history when she became the first Barbadian golfer to win an American Collegiate Conference Championship.

Odwin represented her MSU Mustang University team, who staged a major come back to move up two spots and overcame a nine stroke deficit to win the 2024 American Athletic Conference Women Golf Championship and only the second team to repeat as champions.

The Barbadian golfer gained five spots on the leaderboard in the final round to finish in a tie for fifth place. She shot a three-under 33 on the back nine to shoot up her standings.

Odwin is also the first Barbadian to ever play NCAA division golf.

She joined the Mustang team after transfering from Texas University and has played for the Mustangs in seven starts this season in which she had four top ten finishes.

In March, the Mustangs had an outstanding showing at the Chevron Collegiate when they secured victory by a margin of 4 shots, achieving an impressive score of 33.

A former student of the Queen’s College Secondary, she delivered a remarkable performance, setting a new personal best, and carding rounds of 69-80-70 for a total of 9 and finished T-6 in a highly competitive field of 89 players representing 16 different schools from across the USA.

The Mustangs also continued their winning streak at “The Show” in Las Vegas, securing back-to-back titles with another outstanding performance from Odwin. Odwin shot rounds of 72-72-69, finishing 3 under par and claiming sixth place in the 77-player field.

SOURCE: Barbados Children Directory (FB).