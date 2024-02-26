Abeds new African prints a hit Loop Barbados

Abeds has added new designs to their stock of African Print material this African Awareness Month and its paying dividends now.

With many customers complaining that annually it is a task to find new prints, the Store Manager for the Swan Street branch Suzette Layne told Loop News:

“Initially African sales were slow, but now it has picked up a lot.”

She said that a lot of persons seemingly purchase their material more from mid-February into March traditionally.

She also attributed the uptick in sales from late last week to their African print selection on offer.

“Sales have really picked up. We have some beautiful prints. We brought in patterns that we didn’t have before, so sales are going quite well in the African prints.”

Additionally, Layne has noticed that customers in Barbados are going back getting clothes custom made, with many learning to sew themselves to give their fashion the cutting edge at this time when many retailers are seemingly sourcing the same readymade, fast fashion pieces from the same wholesalers overseas.

“Definitely, because there is a certain niche to making your own garment because you personalise it and it’s custom, rather than getting something that you are going to see a whole set of different people in. So people normally go on Pinterest and they choose a style then the next step is to come and get their fabric.”