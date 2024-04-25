Weather Report: Sunshine and clouds, few brief isolated light showers Loop Barbados

A weak surface to low-level ridge pattern is rebuilding across the island.

Here is the weather forecast for today, Thursday, April 25, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services, today, a surface-to-low-level ridge pattern will be the dominant feature across Barbados and the eastern Caribbean. In addition, model data indicates a relatively dry lower to upper-level atmosphere over the region. Furthermore, occasional low-level moisture is seen embedded within the surface to low-level easterly trades. As a result, a mix of clear skies and clouds with a few light showers can be expected across Barbados and the region.

Morning

Synopsis: A weak surface to low-level ridge pattern is rebuilding across the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief isolated light showers.

Night

Synopsis: A weak surface-to-low-level ridge pattern is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief isolated light showers.

