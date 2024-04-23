Weather Report: Partly sunny Loop Barbados

The ridge pattern and a relatively dry atmosphere will be dominant across Barbados and the region.

Here is the weather forecast for today, Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services, today, the ridge pattern and a relatively dry atmosphere will be dominant across Barbados and the region. Mostly fair skies are expected. However, overnight, a southward propagating surface to low-level shear line will begin to affect the Leeward islands with cloudy skies and some scattered showers.

Morning

Synopsis: Synopsis: A ridge pattern is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Partly sunny.

Night

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy.

