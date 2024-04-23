Weather Report: Partly sunny Loop Barbados

Here is the weather forecast for today, Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services, today, the ridge pattern and a relatively dry atmosphere will be dominant across Barbados and the region. Mostly fair skies are expected. However, overnight, a southward propagating surface to low-level shear line will begin to affect the Leeward islands with cloudy skies and some scattered showers.

Morning

Synopsis: Synopsis: A ridge pattern is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Partly sunny.

Night

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy.