Weather Report: Partly sunny Loop Barbados

Here is the weather report for today, Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) today, the shearline will move into the Caribbean and move away from Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean. As a result, cloudiness and showers will decrease as the day progresses. A thin veil of Saharan dust will cause slightly hazy conditions across the region.

Morning

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Partly sunny.

Night

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few isolated light showers.