St James Post Office reopened Loop Barbados

Monday Apr 15
The post office closed on March 19 to facilitate remedial work and industrial cleaning.
5 hrs ago
The St James Post Office has reopened for business.
It’s opening hours are Monday to Friday, 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM.
The Postmaster General thanked members of the public for their patience during the recent closure.
L’Oréal Caribe, UNESCO seek to recognise C’bean female researchers
BTFL offers manufacturers opportunity to enhance their skills
Retired police sargeant Owen Rochester passes
His funeral takes place this Wednesday, April 17.
Barbadian man stands trial for conspiracy to murder
Phone data records show continuous communication with the alleged contract killer
Search on: Police circulating photo of Person of Interest
He is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters
Cancelations! Infinity on the Beach to close doors
“We deeply regret that we will not be able to honour your bookings past this date.”
Former police officer Lawrence Greenidge passes away
He passed away at age 71
Two new replacement polyclinics to be built
Warrens, St Michael, Oistins and Christ Church polyclinics will be replaced.