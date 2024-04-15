St James Post Office reopened Loop Barbados

·6 min read
St James Post Office reopened Loop Barbados
Barbados News

The post office closed on March 19 to facilitate remedial work and industrial cleaning.

Rosemary Forde

5 hrs ago

The St James Post Office has reopened for business.

It’s opening hours are Monday to Friday, 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

The Postmaster General thanked members of the public for their patience during the recent closure.

