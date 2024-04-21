Public warned of fake social media posts involving the President Loop Barbados

Members of the public are being cautioned against participating in any schemes claiming to be in the name of the President of Barbados, her Excellency the Most Honourable Dame Sandra Mason.

This follows the circulation of social media posts purporting to be soliciting funds on behalf of the President.

In a statement released yesterday, Saturday, April 20, State House stated:

“It has come to our attention that persons are currently soliciting funds on behalf of Her Excellency the President for support of questionable organisations.”

“Please be advised that the President of Barbados, her Excellency the Most Honourable Dame Sandra Mason, has no Facebook or any other social media account. Persons are advised to avoid participation in any scheme purporting to be in the name of Her Excellency.”

SOURCE: Barbados Government Information Service (GIS).