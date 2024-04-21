Pastor Andrew Best was dedicated to the church and his community Loop Barbados

Pastor of the Enterprise Church of Christ, Pastor Andrew Dacosta Best has passed away.

Best, formerly of Farm Road Terrace, St Philip, died at age 59.

He was the husband of Sonia Best and son of Monica Best and the late Stanley Best. He was also the father of Joshua Best and the late Anton Best, and brother of Marilyn Mayers, Sandra-Best Bynoe, Patricia Durham, Erica Yarde-Greenidge, Michelle and Romar Mayers, Deangelo, Trevor, Junior, and Shavor Bynoe.

Best was a relative of the Best, Durham, Sealy, Bourne and Ince families.

He will be missed fondly by the church family of the Enterprise Church of Christ, the WISE Bible College family, the staff of BAMC and the ARVTY and many others.

The Enterprise Church of Christ recently announced Best’s sudden passing in a statement made on social media.

It said:

“With great sorrow, we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Pastor, Andrew Best, on Friday, April 5, 2024, after a brief illness.”

The ECOC described Best as a “pillar of strength, a compassionate mentor, and a beloved friend,” who dedicated over 30 years to the church and surrounding community.

“Pastor Best served the Enterprise Church of Christ (ECOC) congregation and surrounding community for over 30 years with unwavering dedication. He was a pillar of strength, a compassionate mentor, and a beloved friend. As a loving father, devoted son, and cherished husband, his impact extended far beyond the pulpit. He fought the good fight of faith, embodying resilience and devotion in every aspect of his life. Through his departure leaves a void, his legacy of faith, love and selflessness will forever resonate. May his soul rest in perfect peace in the bosom of the Almighty.”

The viewing of the late Pastor Andrew Best takes place on Friday, April 26, 2024 at the Jo-Anne Jones Funeral Services from 6:00 PM until 7:30 PM and at the Enterprise Church of Christ, Enterprise, Christ Church from 1:00 PM on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

His service of workship and praise takes place next Saturday, April 27, at the Enterprise Church of Christ, where relatives and friends are asked to meet for 2:00 PM.

The service and interment will be streamed live on Saturday from 1:15 PM on https://eternally-cherished.online/AndrewBest.