NPC maintenance work to affect St George and St Michael Loop Barbados

The National Petroleum Corporation (NPC) has advised that maintenance work will be conducted from 10 pm on Thursday, February 22, to 2 am on Friday, February 23.

As a result, there may be low to no gas pressure in the St. George and St. Michael districts of Charles Rowe Bridge, Roberts Road, Haggatt Hall, Cutting Road, Salters, Dash Valley, and surrounding areas. During the period of the work, persons may experience a scent of gas in the Belle.

The NPC thanks members of the public for their understanding and encourages them to continue to follow its Instagram and Facebook pages, @NPC, for updates.