

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. April 8, 2026: Reggae and dancehall veteran Papa Michigan of Michigan and Smiley fame, is set to take center stage as the featured artist at this year’s Labor of Love Resilience Gala, scheduled for Sunday, April 12th, at the Crest Hollow Country Club, beginning at 12 noon.

In a recent interview, Papa Michigan emphasized that his appearance will go beyond entertainment. “It will be more than a performance, it’s about making an impact and contributing to a cause,” he shared. He added that he is “honored to be part of this year’s Team Jamaica Bickle event, which seeks to raise funds to support our athletes… our ambassadors who continue to amaze fans with their spectacular performances.”

Papa Michigan To Headline Team Jamaica Bickle’s NYC Gala

Patrons attending the gala can expect a dynamic set from the seasoned performer. Papa Michigan noted that guests will be taken on a musical journey spanning his early dancehall hits to his most recent releases, promising an engaging and nostalgic experience. The gala serves as a key fundraiser for Team Jamaica Bickle, which provides critical support to Caribbean athletes competing internationally. Papa Michigan described the athletes as “ambassadors” who continue to represent the region with excellence on the global stage.

The appearance comes as the artist prepares to release his latest single, “Grind Neva Sleep,” on April 10, adding to a career that continues to evolve decades after his emergence in reggae and dancehall.

Papa Michigan has also recently been recognized for his contributions to the genre, including honors linked to his work with legendary group The Mighty Diamonds and accolades in New York’s Caribbean community.

Organizers say the Labor of Love Resilience Gala will combine music, culture and philanthropy, and are encouraging early ticket purchases as interest builds.

The artist was recently honored for his work with The Mighty Diamonds and was among the recipients of the Casony Award in Queens.

With anticipation building, organizers are encouraging supporters to secure their tickets early for what promises to be an inspiring afternoon of music, culture, and community impact.

Tickets for the Labor of Love Resilience Gala are now available. Patrons are encouraged to secure their seats by visiting www.teamjamaicabickle.org.

Team Jamaica Bickle, founded by Irwine Clare, Sr., OD, is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting Jamaican and Caribbean athletes, particularly during international competitions, by providing resources that contribute to their overall well-being and success.