News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. April 10, 2026: Afrika Bambaataa, the Bronx-born DJ and cultural innovator widely regarded as a founding figure of hip-hop, has died at age 68, leaving behind a legacy deeply rooted in Caribbean heritage and global cultural influence.

Bambaataa, born Lance Taylor in New York City to Jamaican and Barbadian parents, was shaped by the traditions, rhythms, and community ethos of the Caribbean diaspora in the Bronx. His upbringing in the Bronx River Projects reflected a broader Caribbean-American experience that helped inform the early identity of hip-hop culture, with an activist mother and uncle. As a child, he was exposed to the black liberation movement and witnessed debates between his mother and uncle over conflicting ideologies within it. He was exposed to his mother’s extensive and eclectic record collection.

FLASHBACK – Caribbean American DJ & Rapper Afrika Bambaataa (born Lance Taylor) performs onstage at Club de Ville, Austin, Texas, October 26, 2007. (Photo by John Anderson/The Austin Chronicle/Getty Images)

His death was confirmed Thursday by the Universal Zulu Nation, the international movement he founded to promote peace, unity, and cultural awareness through music. No official cause of death has been released.

Emerging in the 1970s, Bambaataa became a central figure in organizing block parties in the South Bronx, where Caribbean sound system culture, DJing traditions, and rhythmic experimentation converged. These gatherings laid the foundation for hip-hop as a global genre.

His landmark 1982 single, Planet Rock, fused electronic beats with rap, helping to define the electro-funk sound and influence generations of artists worldwide. The track is widely credited with expanding hip-hop’s sonic boundaries beyond its New York roots.

Bambaataa’s Caribbean lineage played a key role in his approach to music and community-building. Like many Caribbean-American pioneers of early hip-hop, he drew from a tradition of storytelling, rhythm, and social commentary that transcended borders.

Through the Universal Zulu Nation, he transformed his early involvement with street gangs into a global cultural movement, echoing the communal values often found in Caribbean societies. The organization became instrumental in exporting hip-hop culture internationally.

However, his later years were marked by serious allegations of child sexual abuse. Beginning in 2016, multiple accusers came forward, and in 2025 he lost a civil case involving abuse and trafficking claims. The allegations led to his departure from the organization he founded and complicated his legacy.

For Caribbean-American communities, Bambaataa’s life reflects both the powerful cultural contributions of the diaspora and the complexities of legacy in public life. His role in shaping hip-hop remains undeniable, even as his personal history continues to be scrutinized.

As tributes emerge, Bambaataa is being remembered as a figure whose Caribbean roots helped influence one of the most important cultural movements of the modern era.

WATCH HIM PERFORMING HERE