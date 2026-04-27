Fenty Beauty Expands To Guyana Despite No Rihanna Visit 

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Mar. 30, 2026: Rihanna’s global brand Fenty Beauty has officially launched in Guyana, marking a major expansion into the Caribbean market.

Fenty Beauty, the globally recognized cosmetics brand founded by the Barbadian superstar, officially launched in Guyana on March 28th, marking a significant milestone for the country’s retail landscape and highlighting a broader shift in how global brands are engaging with Caribbean markets.

FLASHBACK – Rihanna is seen on January 19, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

The highly anticipated launch took place at Glamour Beauty’s MovieTowne location in Georgetown, drawing strong crowds despite inclement weather. For many customers, it was a long-awaited opportunity to access a brand that has already built a loyal following across the Caribbean diaspora.

The rollout was spearheaded by Glamour Beauty, one of Guyana’s premier retail chains, founded by entrepreneur Varsha Sharma. According to Sharma, the launch followed a year-long effort to secure a contract with Fenty Beauty – a process that reflects both the complexity of global brand partnerships and the growing readiness of Guyana’s retail sector to meet international standards.

FLASHBACL : Rihanna poses in front of own ad campaign at bus stop in Barbados bearing mother’s name after Fenty Beauty was launched in her Caribbean hometown in 2024. (IG image)

“This launch proves that Guyana is no longer on the sidelines of beauty,” Sharma told News Room Guyana. “We’re part of it now. We’re not just launching a brand. We’re making a statement that Guyana is ready – that we deserve global brands and that we can deliver world-class experiences right here at home.”

The expansion was supported by Miami-based distributor Essence Corp, which is helping drive Fenty Beauty’s growth across the Caribbean. While the brand has long been accessible through online purchases and informal distribution channels, its direct retail presence in Guyana marks a new level of accessibility for local consumers.

Guyana now joins more than ten Caribbean territories where Fenty Beauty products are available, reflecting a steady expansion strategy aligned with rising consumer demand across the region.

At the launch, customers were able to test products on-site, with professional makeup artists providing personalized shade matching and recommendations. For many, the experience represented more than convenience — it signaled a shift in what is available locally.

“It’s like knowing that Fenty is here means I can explore skincare and makeup without having to order overseas,” News Room quoted customer Matthew Jeffrey as saying. “We’ve had options before, but mostly drugstore brands. This is different.”

The brand’s emphasis on inclusivity – particularly its wide range of shades designed to serve diverse skin tones – has been a key factor in its global success and strong resonance within Caribbean communities. Local influencers and beauty professionals have long advocated for its availability in Guyana.

Makeup artist and influencer Chantelle Sewett described the launch as transformative for the local beauty industry. “I’m ecstatic,” she was quoted by News Room as saying. “From a makeup artist’s perspective, this is a huge deal. It’s big for our country. The fact that we are being recognized – that matters.”

Beyond beauty, the launch carries broader economic significance.

As Guyana continues to experience rapid growth driven by its expanding oil sector, rising incomes and increased consumer spending are attracting greater attention from international brands. The arrival of globally recognized names like Fenty Beauty reflects growing confidence in the country’s economic trajectory and its potential as a viable retail market.

For consumers, the benefits are immediate: access to premium products without the added costs of international shipping, and the ability to purchase new releases in real time alongside global markets.

For the Caribbean, however, the implications are even more profound.

The launch underscores a shift in how the region is viewed – not as an afterthought, but as a market worth investing in.

Rihanna may not have been there. But her brand’s arrival makes one thing clear: Guyana – and the Caribbean – are no longer on the sidelines.