New Caribbean Music – DJ GQ And Mr. Vegas Team Up, Plus New Heat From Sean Paul, Fay-Ann Lyons And More 

News Americas, MIAMI, Fl, Sat. June 20, 2026: It’s summer, and that new Caribbean music is especially in time for Toronto and NY carnivals and Barbados Crop Over.

South Florida king of radio and nightlife DJ GQ and legendary Jamaican dancehall singjay Mr. Vegas have connected on “If We Had More Time,” a smooth, modern reggae record that reveals a more melodic and emotionally driven side of the dancehall icon.

The single is out now on all digital platforms via DJ GQ’s own label, DJ GQ Worldwide, distributed by Tuff Gong International. Centered around nostalgia and love, the track blends a timeless lovers rock feel with polished, contemporary production. Vegas’s instantly memorable hook completes a bright, upbeat earworm built for any summer chill playlist – and one certain to resonate with both core Caribbean listeners and a broader global audience.

“If We Had More Time” serves as the first single off DJ GQ’s upcoming EP, Skank, Rock, Reggae.

“DJ GQ has been representing Caribbean music for years,” Mr. Vegas said. “He doesn’t just play it, he understands it, produces it, and truly feels the vibration. ‘If We Had More Time’ is one of those records with a real vibe.”

In addition to his hosting and mix duties on iHeartRadio’s Y100 in Miami and Bob Marley’s Tuff Gong Radio on SiriusXM, DJ GQ has rocked stages across the globe alongside Akon, Skip Marley, and DMX – whose ferocious “GQ… let ’em know!” audio stamp can be heard growled across the DJ/producer’s releases.

“For years I’ve been helping tell other artists’ stories through radio and DJing,” DJ GQ said. “Skank Rock Reggae is my opportunity to tell my own.” The Miami-born music industry veteran, who was raised in Jamaica by his Cuban/Chinese and Jamaican parents, continued: “‘If We Had More Time’ with Mr. Vegas is a reminder that time is life’s most valuable currency, and reggae has always been one of the most powerful ways to deliver that message.”

A mainstay on the South Florida club and event scene, DJ GQ keeps a packed calendar – including Saturdays at Easton Rooftop in Fort Lauderdale, July 4th at the City of Coral Springs celebration, his birthday bash on August 15th, Tequila Fest at Mizner Amphitheater on November 7th, Give Miami Day on November 19th, Turkey Fest in Pembroke Pines on November 21st, and Terp Basel in Miami December 4th and 5th.

Listen to “If We Had More Time” here

Dancehall superstar Sean Paul has linked with one-string guitar virtuoso Brushy One String for “Burn Dem Down,” a track pairing Sean Paul’s signature delivery with Brushy’s raw, stripped-down sound.

Watch the official live music video here

Soca star Nailah Blackman has dropped “Bombshell,” riding the WYFL Riddim with production from DJ Mac, Crash Dummy, Crawba, Tribal Kush and Aicon. The track was pre-mixed by Anson Pro, with final mix and mastering handled by Madmen Productions.

Watch the official music video here

Soca powerhouse Fay-Ann Lyons has released “Hot Gyal DNA,” produced, mixed and mastered by Yannick Plante of Minor Productionz. The single arrives via Bad Beagle under license to Diaspora Sound.

Stream “Hot Gyal DNA” here

Soca hitmaker Skinny Fabulous has dropped “Nonsense,” produced by Dada Lawrence and Chippy G and mixed and mastered by Parry Jack. The accompanying video was shot and directed by Junior Lee of Precise Lee Films, with distribution through DSM Music Group.

Watch the official music video here

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