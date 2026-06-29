Caribbean Artists Are On 2026 FIFA World Cup Soccer’s Biggest Soundtrack 

By Staff Reporter | NewsAmericasNow.com

NEWS AMERICAS, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. June 11, 2026: The Caribbean is not just playing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It is providing the soundtrack. Three Caribbean artists – Puerto Rico’s Daddy Yankee, Jamaica’s Shaggy, and Jamaica’s Shenseea – have been confirmed on the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album, the most extensive multi-track music project ever created for football’s biggest event.

The 18-track album, unveiled by FIFA Sound this week, brings together artists from six continents representing multiple musical genres in celebration of the historic 2026 tournament – hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. For the Caribbean diaspora already celebrating two regional nations – Haiti and Curaçao – making historic World Cup appearances, the presence of three Caribbean artists on the official soundtrack adds another layer of regional pride to what is shaping up to be an unforgettable Caribbean moment in world football.

Fresh off the release of his latest album Lottery – and Brooklyn Day in his honor – global reggae icon, Jamaican Shaggy, continues his extraordinary 2026 run with a feature on the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album.

Contributing the track “Love Always Wins” alongside Cuban artist Cimafunk and Zema, Shaggy joins a diverse roster that spans continents, languages, and genres in celebration of the world’s biggest sporting event. The inclusion further underscores his enduring influence as one of Caribbean music’s most recognizable global ambassadors — introducing reggae and dancehall sounds to FIFA’s worldwide audience at precisely the moment when the Caribbean region is making its most significant World Cup showing in decades.

Puerto Rican reggaeton superstar Daddy Yankee and Jamaican dancehall star Shenseea collaborated on “Echo” – one of the album’s lead singles, released on April 28, 2026, along with an official music video.

The pairing of two of the Caribbean’s biggest international music stars on a FIFA World Cup track represents a landmark moment for Caribbean music on the global stage – and a natural extension of the cross-Caribbean musical collaboration that has defined both artists’ careers.

The Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album features 18 tracks bringing together some of the biggest names in global music – many collaborating for the very first time through the unifying power of football:

Including Goals by LISA, Anitta and Rema; Game Time by Future and Tyla; Three Nations by 21 Savage, Nata Cano and French Montana; No Place Like Home by Major Lazer, Nelly Furtado and Davido; Show Me by Ayra Starr and Latto; Champion by IShowSpeed; Dai Dai by Shakira and Burna Boy; and more.

“FIFA has brought together an extraordinarily strong music squad and one befitting the biggest single-sport event in history,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said, as quoted in the official release. “From global superstars to breakthrough voices who are shaping the future of music, the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album features artists from across continents, languages and genres in a project designed to unite fans worldwide through the power of music and football.”

The full album is available for pre-save on all streaming platforms at open.spotify.com/album/37JAJeWRJIQb2mNzKsoi2N

The presence of three Caribbean artists on the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album arrives as the Caribbean prepares for its most significant World Cup moment in decades.

Haiti returns to the World Cup for the first time since 1974 – taking on Scotland, Brazil, and Morocco. Curaçao makes its historic debut as the smallest nation ever to compete in a FIFA World Cup – facing Germany, Ecuador, and Côte d’Ivoire.

Caribbean music. Caribbean football. Caribbean Heritage Month. June 2026 is the Caribbean’s moment – and the world is watching.

The Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album is available on all streaming platforms. Full track list at FIFA.com