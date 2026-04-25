A Malian soldier of the 614th Artillery Battery is pictured during a training session on a D-30 howitzer with the European Union Training Mission (EUTM), to fight jihadists, in the camp of Sevare, Mopti region, in Mali March 23, 2021
A Malian soldier is pictured during a training session in the camp of Sevare, Mopti region [File: Paul Lorgerie/Reuters]

By Nils Adler and Yashraj Sharma

Published On 25 Apr 202625 Apr 2026

  • Gunmen have attacked Mali’s capital, Bamako, and several locations across the country, says Mali’s army in an apparently coordinated ⁠assault involving multiple groups.
  • Two loud explosions and sustained gunfire were heard shortly before 6am (06:00 GMT) near Mali’s main military base at Kati outside Bamako.