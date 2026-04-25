World News
Mali attacks live: Gunfire heard near Bamako airport and in several cities
25 April 2026
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Published On 25 Apr 202625 Apr 2026
- Gunmen have attacked Mali’s capital, Bamako, and several locations across the country, says Mali’s army in an apparently coordinated assault involving multiple groups.
- Two loud explosions and sustained gunfire were heard shortly before 6am (06:00 GMT) near Mali’s main military base at Kati outside Bamako.
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