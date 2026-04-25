Mali army says armed groups launch nationwide attacks; gunfire near airport 

Mali’s army says unidentified ⁠armed “terrorist” groups ⁠have attacked several military positions in ‌the capital and in the country’s interior.

In a statement on Saturday, the army said ⁠⁠fighting ⁠was ongoing.

There are also reports of gunfire heard near the country’s main airport in capital Bamako.

⁠Two explosions and sustained gunfire have been heard near Mali’s main military camp and several other locations across the military-ruled country, according to witnesses and journalists on the ground.

More to come…