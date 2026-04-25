World News
Mali army says armed groups launch nationwide attacks; gunfire near airport
25 April 2026
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Mali’s army says unidentified armed “terrorist” groups have attacked several military positions in the capital and in the country’s interior.
In a statement on Saturday, the army said fighting was ongoing.
There are also reports of gunfire heard near the country’s main airport in capital Bamako.
Two explosions and sustained gunfire have been heard near Mali’s main military camp and several other locations across the military-ruled country, according to witnesses and journalists on the ground.
More to come…
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