Householders reminded to safeguard their homes and personal property Loop Barbados

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Householders reminded to safeguard their homes and personal property Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Kickstart Rush close the gap at the top of the BFA Premier League

Sol Black Rock reopens

Government remains committed to preserving Barbados’ cultural heritage

Weymouth Wales ends UWI’s unbeaten run in the BFA Premier League

Barbados Reggae Weekend promises something for everyone

UWI’s unbeaten run continues in the BFA Premier League

Empire earn important win in BFA Premier League

All Aboard! Over 25 receive Landship Teachers’ Certification

Fire Fete promises to bring the soca heat

Season of Emancipation and Crop Over 2024 promise ‘more’

Wednesday Apr 24

26°C
Barbados News

Inspector Roger Babb underscored the importance of homeowners doing a number of simple but effective things to help protect themselves.

Rosemary Forde

10 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Householders are being encouraged to make crime prevention a priority and safeguard their homes and personal property.

Crime Prevention Officer, Inspector Roger Babb, has underscored the importance of homeowners doing a number of simple but effective things to help protect themselves.

Inspector Babb said persons desirous of having their property marked should contact the police station within their area of residence. He also identified some of the key areas to which householders should pay attention.

Some of the main security tips for householders are:

Install appropriate locks on doors and windows and always use them.Secure doors and windows before leaving home.Do not leave keys hidden outside the home as someone may observe them being hidden.Check to make sure keys are not left on the exterior of the door.Do not leave valuables in places where they can be seen through glass or open windows.Avoid keeping large sums of money in and around homes.Ensure there is adequate lighting on the exterior of the house.Keep the vegetation around the home to a minimum of three feet in height.Do not leave obstacles (e.g. ladders, cans, blocks, etc.) near windows, that can be used as aids for entry.Turn telephone ringers down low so a burglar won’t be alerted to a householder’s absence by persistent ringing.Do not leave underaged children at home unsupervised.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Kickstart Rush close the gap at the top of the BFA Premier League

Sport

Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes hit by 2-0 loss to Everton

Caribbean News

NHC monitoring area of low pressure in Central Subtropical Atlantic

More From

Barbados News

Oistins Bay Garden announces temporary closure

The temporary closure is to facilitate ongoing works

Barbados News

See also

Prime Minister gives update on Drax Hall land acquisition

“I believe that it is appropiate for us to pause the acquisition to allow for greater conversation to take place…”

Barbados News

NCC reminds vendors to renew licenses

Licences are valid for one year and are not transferrable to any other person.

Barbados News

Sol Black Rock reopens

The service station has expanded to offer more physical space and in-store options to customers

Barbados News

Minister urges Barbadians to be storm ready

“As with all hurricane seasons, coastal residents are reminded that it only takes one hurricane making landfall to make it an active season.”

Barbados News

George Nicholson passes away

He passed away on April 10, at age 56.