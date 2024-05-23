Heineken, Bryden Stokes, UCL combine to offer world-class experience Loop Barbados

(Bridgetown, Barbados) Heineken will create the ultimate viewing party experience for football fans and brand enthusiasts for the climax of the UEFA Champions League season.

It goes down on Saturday, June 1, 2024.

The UEFA Champions League Viewing Party has been a staple event for the Heineken brand and Bryden Stokes Limited for many years.

A core element of the brand has been bringing fans together from across the world and the island to develop meaningful experiences and unforgettable social moments.

Heineken and UCL is a winning combination

Patrons are invited to the Garfield Sobers Gymnasium from 12 pm and enjoy live music from some of the island’s top DJs, play games to win prizes and then watch the nail-biting finale, as one-time champion, Borussia Dortmund take on 14-time champions Real Madrid at 3pm.

To receive tickets, consumers can simply spend $20 or more in Heineken beer at a participating retailer or take their receipt to claim their ticket at any Cavi and Vino location or from the Bryden Stokes Retail Centre at Barbarees Hill, St Michael. Persons who are unable to redeem tickets before the event will be able to enter the venue with the purchase of 6 bottles of Heineken at the door.

“Heineken and UCL is a winning combination, and we are thrilled to close the season by delivering a premium world-class experience for our consumers, fans and brand adorers, for what will be an exciting final.” Dahlia Miller, Brand Manager, Heineken.

Heineken UCL viewing party in Barbados on June 1, 2024