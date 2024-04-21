Fogging schedule for April 22-26 Loop Barbados

The Vector Control Unit will focus on the parish of Christ Church when it carries out it’s fogging exercise this week.

The districts of Maxwell Hill Road, Cane Vale Road, Maxwell Terrace, Maxwell Gardens, Mahogany Gardens, Moravian Gardens, Fair Holmes Gardens, Hythe Gardens, and Ashby Avenue will be fogged on Monday, April 22.

The next day, Tuesday, April 23, the team will spray Graeme Hall Terrace, Graeme Hall Park Road, and Goodwood Drive.

On Wednesday, April 24, St Lawrence Gap, Paradise Village Road, Bath Village Road, Dover Avenues, Dover Gardens, Maxwell Coast Road, Oistins, and surrounding areas will be targeted.

The fogging team will visit Scarborough, Pegwell Road, Church Hill Main Road, Church Road, Evergreen and Windy Ridge on Thursday, April 25.

The fogging exercise for the week will conclude on Friday, April 26, in Windy Ridge, Thornbury Hill and neighbouring districts.

Fogging takes place from 4:30 PM to 8:00 PM daily.