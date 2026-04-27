New Caribbean Music Drops: Kartel, Protoje, Machel Lead 

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. April 17, 2026: The Caribbean music scene is heating up with a wave of new releases from some of the region’s biggest names, delivering everything from high-energy dancehall to soulful reggae and soca anthems.

Leading the charge is Vybz Kartel, who teams up with legendary producer Bobby Konders for a high-energy track already shaping up to be a summer anthem.

The April 17th release blends Konders’ signature bouncing production with Kartel’s unmistakable delivery, creating a vibrant, feel-good dancehall record celebrating women, confidence and island life. The track’s playful and empowering vibe positions it as a strong contender for the “girls’ anthem” of the season, built for parties, beaches and carnival vibes.

In reggae, Protoje returns with his new album, The Art of Acceptance, further cementing his place as one of the genre’s most influential voices. The project features collaborations with Damian Marley, Shenseea, Masicka and Stephen Marley, among others.

Produced by Winta James, the album blends reggae with hip hop, soul and jazz influences, continuing Protoje’s signature sound that has earned him global recognition and a Grammy nomination.

STREAM NOW: https://ffm.to/protojetheartofacceptance

Soca fans are also getting fresh energy from Machel Montano, who drops “No Wayyy,” a vibrant track that captures the infectious rhythm and spirit of Caribbean carnival culture. The song adds to the momentum of his Encore album and reinforces his dominance in the soca space.

Meanwhile, reggae legend Maxi Priest delivers a smooth, soulful offering with “Touch By An Angel,” a track that leans into his signature lovers rock sound and timeless vocal style.

Adding to the lineup, Rayvon brings fresh dancehall energy with “Hydraulics,” featured on the WYFL riddim produced by DJ Mac, rounding out a diverse set of releases across the Caribbean music landscape.

From dancehall to reggae to soca, the latest drops highlight the region’s continued influence on global music, delivering sounds that move seamlessly from local streets to international stages.

With summer approaching, these tracks are already setting the tone for playlists, parties and festivals worldwide.

Check out here: https://lnkfi.re/rayvon-hydraulics