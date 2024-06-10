Dance icon Gene Carson Cumberbatch Lynch passes Loop Barbados

Dance icon, Gene Carson Cumberbatch Lynch, has passed away.

Gene, who was considered the “Godfather” of dance in Barbados, began dancing with the Barbados Dance Theatre Company in 1974, where he also served as a teacher, choreographer, and artistic director.

He completed his diploma, bachelor, and master of fine arts degrees in dance and choreography, at the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts, and the State University of New York, College and Brockport. He then went on to develop the syllabus for the Associate Degree of Dance programme at the Barbados Community College (BCC).

He also toured Britain, North and South America, and the Caribbean with the National Dance Theatre Company of Jamaica and the Barbados Dance Theatre Company. His tutetlage choreographies were mounted by various dance companies such as the National Dance Theatre Company of Jamaica, L-Acadco and Movements Dance Companies of Jamaica, the Barbados Dance Theatre Company, Dancin’ Africa, Pinelands Creative Workshop, numerous NCF programmes and many more.

In a statement made on social media, yesterday, Sunday, June 9, 2024, the National Cultural Foundation (NCF) said they were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the dance icon.

The Chairman and Board of Directors, Chief Executive Officer, management and staff of the NCF also extended their sincere condolences to his family, loved ones, and the cultural fraternity.

(SOURCE: National Cultural Foundation- NCF).