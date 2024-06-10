Cheapside vendor Edurna Thorne passes Loop Barbados

Cheapside market vendor, Edurna Euleta Thorne has passed away.

Thorne, formerley of Bryan’s Road, Welchman Hall, St Thomas, was the mother of Anne Thorne-Picard and Ralph Thorne, Annjinette Thorne, Anthony Thorne, Evadney Thorne, grandmother of Joyanne Thorne, Carolyn Thorne, Leah Thorne and Jamaine Greaves, Jonothan, Veronique, Marlon, Rhea, Reece, Neil and Rheann, and two others.

The former vendor was also the great grandmother of Cierra, Jaleahah, Janahia and four others

She was also the sister of Edna Lammy and Hazel Alleyne, aunt of Sharon and Kenley Alleyne, and Ross Alleyne, and relative of the Drakes, Alleyne, Devonish, Belle, Nicholls and Reid families.

She will be missed dearly by close friends Monica Welch, Jean Boyce, Esme Maughn, the Connell family, Cindy Smith, Lindouise Foster-Greaves, Donville Holder and many others.

The viewing of the body of the late Edurna Thorne takes place in the Chapel of Rest Haven Funeral Home today, Monday, June 10, 2024 from 4:00 to 6:00pm.

Her funeral takes place on Tuesday, June 11, at the Holy Innocents Anglican Church at 3:30pm.